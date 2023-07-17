WATCH: Wisconsin’s wild weight room goes viral

The Badgers have been turning it up in the weight room this offseason led by new director of football strength and conditioning Brady Collins who followed Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

The Badgers recently held a “squat fest,” featuring lights, music, and media as Wisconsin’s players hit a number of personal bests on their lifts.

Lifting at Wisconsin currently looks like no other school’s weight room. ESPN College Football took notice of a video posted by Wisconsin football of linebacker Jake Chaney repping out some heavy squats with his teammates in the background cheering him on. The Badgers are going viral for their weight room antics this offseason:

Lifting at Wisconsin looks like a movie 😳💪 (via @BadgerFootball) pic.twitter.com/ZApcV3cwa4 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire