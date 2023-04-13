WATCH: Wisconsin’s new wide receivers coach is mic’d up during practice

With Luke Fickell taking over the Wisconsin football program, the Badgers have brought in a whole new staff.

Part of that staff is associate head coach and wide receivers coach Mike Brown, who served as the wide receivers coach at Cincinnati with Fickell from 2019-22.

He played wide receiver in college at Liberty University and spent the 2018 season coaching at his alma mater.

Brown was the latest in a series of mic’d up episodes Wisconsin football has been doing during spring practice. This one was a lot of fun, and included some side bets with players, motivation, and great energy. Check out Wisconsin’s new wide receivers coach mic’d up;

It’s Wednesday…

It’s (WI)red… and there’s no one more hype than @Im_MikeB. 😤 pic.twitter.com/hDH2bKJv4z — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 12, 2023

