How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball is back in action tomorrow night as it visits the 12-6 Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Badgers are off a 1-1 week with a disappointing loss at Penn State and a resounding home victory over Indiana. The group remains towards the top in the KenPom ratings and alone atop the Big Ten.
Minnesota, on the other hand, enters with a 3-4 conference record and a three-game losing streak. The Gophers are KenPom’s No. 93 team in the nation and No. 11 team in the Big Ten.
It’s a game Wisconsin must have if it wants to keep pace ahead of Purdue in the conference standings.
Here’s how to watch tomorrow night’s contest:
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT
TV Channel: Big Ten Network