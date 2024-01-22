Advertisement

How to watch Wisconsin basketball vs Minnesota

Ben Kenney
·1 min read

Wisconsin basketball is back in action tomorrow night as it visits the 12-6 Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are off a 1-1 week with a disappointing loss at Penn State and a resounding home victory over Indiana. The group remains towards the top in the KenPom ratings and alone atop the Big Ten.

Minnesota, on the other hand, enters with a 3-4 conference record and a three-game losing streak. The Gophers are KenPom’s No. 93 team in the nation and No. 11 team in the Big Ten.

It’s a game Wisconsin must have if it wants to keep pace ahead of Purdue in the conference standings.

Here’s how to watch tomorrow night’s contest:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

  • Time: 7 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CT

  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire