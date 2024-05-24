WATCH: White Sox lose on abhorrent infield-fly rule, internet goes nuts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Thursday's game between the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles ended on one of the more bizarre calls you'll ever see.

Down 8-2 in the final frame, the White Sox rallied with four runs in the bottom of the ninth and had an opportunity to win the game with runners on first and second with one out.

Andrew Benintendi swung for an infield pop-out, and Andrew Vaughn leisurely walked back to second base as the shortstop, Gunner Henderson, moved to make the catch. The umpire called interference on Vaughn, who unintentionally (not to mention barely) stepped in the path of Henderson.

Andrew Vaughn is called for interference after an infield fly rule. An Absolutely BRUTAL call to end the game.... pic.twitter.com/AyhCWwiHeY — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 24, 2024

Fans on social media immediately went after the umpire for calling interference on a play that would have been ruled an out whether the ball was caught or not due to the infield fly rule. Whether or not Vaughn actually interfered with shortstop was debatable, too.

MLB umpires are having the most embarrassing year ever.



First off, this was ruled an infield fly, so the runner is out automatically. Second, there wasn’t any blatant attempt of interference. For a game to end like that is absolutely shameful. pic.twitter.com/LBx2HpkBJl — Jason Shetler (@Jason_Shetler) May 24, 2024

Worst call of the season?



Andrew Vaughn (runner on second) called for interference with Gunnar Henderson after an infield fly rule - game ends. The White Sox cut the lead from 8-2 to 8-6 in the ninth before this call. pic.twitter.com/fZdA1szqdT — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) May 24, 2024

This is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen on a baseball field oh my god 😭 pic.twitter.com/teJuh3Ji2a — Jovan (@jovan_deeb) May 24, 2024

I am an O's fan (Obv) and I am glad they got the win...But what the heck was that call? Maybe the worst call I have seen in all my years watching Baseball. #Birdland #whitesox — Brad (@bgg1991) May 24, 2024

I hate the White Sox, but that's one of the worst calls I have ever seen. What an awful call by the 2nd base umpire. An absolute joke. — Greg Shirron (@KJH05) May 24, 2024

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.