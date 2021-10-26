How to watch Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

How to watch Capitals vs. Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals have opened the 2021-22 on a tear, nabbing at least one point in every contest on their way to a 4-0-2 record. Their next challenger? The Detroit Red Wings, who carry a 3-2-1 record into Wednesday night's game at Capital One Arena.

Washington hasn't faced the Red Wings since Nov. 30, 2019, when the Capitals ran away with a 5-2 victory. Alex Ovechkin had a hat trick in that game, a feat that figures to be in play once again based on his play so far.

Here's everything you need to know before puck drop.

CAPITALS VS. RED WINGS HOW TO WATCH

What: Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Capitals vs. Flames will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington+ (NBC Sports channel finder)

Live Stream: You can live stream Capitals vs. Flames on NBC Sports Washington's live stream page and the MyTeams app.

CAPITALS VS. RED WINGS TV SCHEDULE

6:30 p.m. Capitals Pregame Live (LIVE)

7:00 p.m. Capitals vs. Red Wings (LIVE)

9:30 p.m. Capitals Postgame Live (LIVE)

CAPITALS VS. RED WINGS WHAT TO WATCH

From NBC Sports Washington's Andrew Gillis:

"For a lineup without Nicklas Backstrom, the Capitals are sure doing their best to minimize his absence. In a 7-5 win over the Senators on Monday night in Ottawa, the team was led by its breakout offense, which included a hat trick from T.J. Oshie as it pumped shots on the Senators’ net all night." Read more.

From NBC Sports Washington's J.J. Regan:

"[Alex Ovechkin has] been red hot to start the season and has seven goals and five assists in the team’s first six games of the year. Now, he’s just 29 goals away from Jaromir Jagr’s third-place mark of 766 career tallies. At the rate Ovechkin is going, reaching that won’t be a problem this season." Read more.

CAPITALS VS. RED WINGS PLAYERS TO WATCH

Evgeny Kuznetsov, C, Capitals (6 games, 4 goals, 9 points): Ovechkin has gotten most of the attention for his hot start, but Kuznetsov has been just as integral to the Capitals' success. His nine points on the season are tied for fourth in the NHL.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Red Wings (5 games, 6 goals, 9 points): Bertuzzi enters Wednesday's contest with nine points to his name as well. He's coming off a back injury that limited him to just nine games last season.