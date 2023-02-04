WATCH: Virginia’s Anthony Johnson grabs pick-6 at Senior Bowl

PICK-6! Anthony Johnson from @UVAFootball takes it to the 🏠 and @MaxDuggan_10 loves it! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/GaWa8HyqGf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

The biggest play so far from this year’s Senior Bowl game has come from the defense, courtesy of Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson.

Early in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s all-star game in Mobile, Johnson snared an errant pass from Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, racing to the end zone for the score.

Johnson’s American squad badly needed the score, giving them their first touchdown of the afternoon, and NFL scouts will certainly be impressed by the huge play.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire