How to Watch the Veoila LA Open Pickleball Tournament Online

Quick Answer: Stream the entire Veolia LA Open pickleball tournament on Prime Video. Get a free trial here.

The Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour is touching down in Tinseltown this weekend for the Veoila LA Open. The storyline to watch is Federico Staksrud’s shot at an eighth consecutive men’s singles final. He’s currently ranked No. 7, with Benjamin Johns, Collin Johns, and Dylan Frazier in the top three spots, respectively.

If you’re looking to watch the Veoila LA Open, read on. Below is a quick guide on how to livestream the pickleball tournament online.

How to Watch Veoila LA Open Pickleball Online

Here are all the best ways to tune into the LA Open pickleball tournament this weekend. Most of the tournament is broadcast on Prime Video, but some parts are also on Tennis Channel, which you can access online using a live TV streaming service.

Stream Veoila LA Open on Prime Video

The best way to watch the whole LA Open pickleball tournament is on Prime Video. The Amazon streaming service will let you watch the whole tournament, live from the Humana Championship Court.

You can get Prime Video through a full Prime subscription, which also includes Amazon’s famous two-day shipping on thousands of products, plus a free Audible subscription, access to exclusive deals, and other great perks, and costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year. The other option is to get Prime Video by itself — this costs $8.99 a month, or $10.99 a month for an ad-free plan. Both of these options have a 30-day free trial that you can use to watch the Veoila LA Open online for free.

Stream Veoila LA Open on DirecTV Stream

You can also watch parts of the Veoila LA Open with a subscription to any live TV streaming service. One of our favorites is DirecTV Stream, which carries Tennis Channel (and over 125 other channels) in its Choice package. This plan starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $98.99 a month for three months, before the price increases to $108.99 a month.

Stream Veoila LA Open on fubo

fubo is another great live TV streaming service that you can use to watch parts of the Veoila LA Open online. Best of all, it also starts with a free trial (seven days). After the free trial, fubo plans start at $79.99 a month, but the cheapest plan offers almost 200 channels.

Stream Veoila LA Open on Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming service is Sling, which has packages starting at just $40 a month. You’ll also need to get their Sports Extra add-on to get Tennis Channel — this costs $11 a month more, bringing your total to $51 a month.

When Is Veolia LA Open? Schedule, Times

The Veolia LA Open pickleball tournament kicks off on Thursday, April 18. The tournament wraps up on Sunday, April 20. Here’s the full schedule of play, and where you can watch each part (times in ET):

Thursday, April 18: Singles

2-10 p.m. on Prime Video

Friday, April 19: Mixed Doubles

2-10 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday, April 20: Men’s/Women’s Doubles

2-10 p.m. on Prime Video

2-6 p.m. on Tennis Channel

Sunday, April 21: Championship

2-8 p.m. on Prime Video

2-6 p.m. on Tennis Channel

2024 PPA Tour Schedule

Looking forward to more professional pickleball? Here’s the schedule of upcoming 1,000-point Open and 2,000-point Slam PPA Tour events for the rest of 2024:

April 24–28: Selkirk Red Rock Open

May 13–19: Vizzy Atlanta Slam

May 29-June 2: CIBC Texas Open

June 5-9: Veolia Sacramento Open

July 4-7: Denver Open

August 7-11: Selkirk Kansas City Open

August 14-18: Bristol Open

August 21-25: Picklr Utah Open

September 11-15: CIBC Atlanta Slam

October 10-13: Guaranteed Rate Championships

October 23-27: Oh Snap Daytona Beach Open

November 4-10: United Pickleball Championships

November 14-17: Veolia Milwaukee Open

December 4-8: CIBC PPA Finals

