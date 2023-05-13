UFC Fight Night: How to watch Rozenstruik vs. Almeida today

Here's how to follow all the UFC action inside the Octagon this Saturday. (Photo: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Are you ready for another UFC Fight Night? Today at 3 p.m. ET, heavyweight headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will face off inside the Octagon — so, technically more of a UFC Fight Afternoon. If you’re looking for ways to watch this weekend’s UFC fight, know this: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida will be available to watch on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. Prelims will also air on ESPN, and are pretty much about to start! Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night this weekend, including channel info, start times, fight card details and more.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 223: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida

Watch UFC on a budget ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Get ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and more Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Prelims start time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Main card start time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV/streaming: ESPN+, ESPN, ABC

Where to stream UFC Fight Night 223

(Photo: ESPN+) Best way to watch UFC on a budget ESPN+ This weekend's UFC Fight Night prelims and main card will stream live on ESPN+. Stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

How to watch UFC Fight Night without cable

(Photo: Hulu) Get ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and more Hulu + Live TV When it comes to watching UFC Fight Night, from the early prelims all the way to the main card, you really can’t go wrong with Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads). For $70 per month you’ll get over 85 live and on-demand channels, including ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility) and ESPN. Plus, this bundle gets you an ESPN+ subscription for exclusive early prelims, and on top of all that you’ll also get Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

Before signing up for Hulu + Live TV, make sure to check out which channels are available to you in your zip code below:

Check channels

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday's UFC Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 11:30 a.m. ET — making it more of a UFC Fight Afternoon. The main card will begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight will see Jailton Almeida step into the ring opposite Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida full fight card (subject to change)

Following Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill being reportedly rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 224 on May 20, here is this Saturday's fight card:

Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Prelims (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann

Ihor Potieria vs. Carlos Ulberg

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Don't want to miss any of the UFC action? Follow along with our live UFC Fight Night updates