Uber driver unwittingly tells Melvin Gordon Ravens will beat Chargers

Did he still tip? Not knowing who his passenger was, an Uber driver in Baltimore told Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon the Chargers would lose to the Ravens. (AP)

The Los Angeles Chargers landed in Baltimore on Friday night in advance of their Sunday wild-card game with the Ravens. Players must have gotten some time to themselves on Saturday, because running back Melvin Gordon found himself in an Uber in the city.

His Uber driver was talkative, and probably like many in the city, eager to talk about the big game on Sunday.

Except, he had no idea who he was talking to:

.@Melvingordon25's uber driver had no idea 😂 pic.twitter.com/BAlLiID80Z — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 5, 2019





Gordon handled it with humor, and it’s a pretty safe bet on the driver’s part that pretty much everyone that gets in his car this weekend will be rooting for the Ravens, not the Chargers.

Our favorite part? When the driver asks for a selfie with the two-time Pro Bowler.

