WATCH: Top plays from Day 2 of Bucs training camp

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their 2022 training camp with a second practice on Thursday morning, and it was a day of peaks and valleys.

Though the mood was darkened after Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was carted off with a knee injury, Bucs fans still had plenty to cheer about, including their first chance to see wide receiver Julio Jones in action in a Tampa Bay uniform.

The crowd at One Buc Place went wild every time Jones ran through a drill or caught a pass, giving the former NFC South rival a warm welcome.

Check out all the best plays from Thursday’s practice:

Bucs training camp 2022: News, notes and highlights from Day 2

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire