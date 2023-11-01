We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

MLB World Series 2023: How to watch the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off in the Fall Classic tonight

It's official: The Texas Rangers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series. (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The 2023 MLB World Series is four games in, and the Texas Rangers are just one win away from their first World Series title. In an historic turnaround, this year’s Fall Classic features the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Headed into Game 5 of the World Series, the Rangers are up 3-1 against the Diamondbacks. This Diamondbacks would need a massive comeback of three straight wins to take home their first World Series championship since 2001.

Are you ready to watch the Rangers and the Diamondbacks play ball? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning into Game 5 of the 2023 World Series tonight, including game times, channel, the full World Series schedule and more.

Date(s): Oct. 27 - Nov. 4*

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Game: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo, more

Who is playing in the 2023 World Series?

The 2023 World Series is officially set. This year, The Texas Rangers will play the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When is the MLB World Series 2023?

The 2023 World Series began on Oct. 27. At least five games are currently scheduled to be played, If necessary, two more games may be added, extending the World Series to Saturday, Nov. 4.

What channel is the World Series on?

The 2023 Fall Classic will air on Fox. Which you may very well have access to for free over the air with your regular live TV package or TV antenna. Don’t have access to live Fox? Here’s what we recommend so you can watch the 2023 MLB World Series.

How to watch the MLB World Series without cable:

MLB World Series game schedule:

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, Oct. 27, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Monday, Oct. 30, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Tuesday, October 31, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 5: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Wednesday, November 1, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, November 3, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, November 4, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

*If necessary

Who is favored to win World Series 2023?

Right now, the odds imply that Texas Rangers (-165) are favored to win the World Series, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (+140) occupying the underdog slot.

Where will World Series be 2023?

The 2023 World Series games will begin in Texas at Arlington's Globe Life Field. Games will then relocate to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Giving both teams time to have a potential home field advantage.

How much are World Series tickets?

The short answer? Not cheap. Right now, standing room only tickets for Game 1 start at around $350 before fees. Want an actual seat? 300 level seats start at $550.

