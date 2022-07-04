Watch: Tiger Woods chips in for eagle in return at J.P. McManus Pro-Am

As expected, there weren't many highlights in Tiger Woods' return to competition after a nearly two-month layoff.

But Woods did give the crowd an opportunity to produce an eagle roar.

Woods chipped in for eagle at the par-5 12th hole at Adare Manor after coming up just short of the green in two shots. He was 5 over with just one birdie, at No. 10, before the eagle.

Tiger Woods gives the Irish fans something to cheer about with an eagle chip-in.pic.twitter.com/eTd5Ip55ac — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) July 4, 2022

Woods hasn't played since withdrawing after a third-round 79 at the PGA Championship on May 21, and on Monday he mostly used a cart to get around the layout. He is scheduled to play The Open next week at St. Andrews.