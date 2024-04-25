WATCH: Texas WR Adonai Mitchell shares heartfelt tribute ahead of NFL draft

Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell is projected to become a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday evening.

Hours before the draft is set to begin, the Texas football social media department published a short clip of Mitchell discussing his purpose and decision to transfer from Georgia to Texas last offseason.

“That’s who I wake up and do it for. I knew I had to come home, I had to get that time back that I wasn’t able to get with my daughter,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also praised the Texas coaching staff as a primary reason for his transfer. “The best opportunity was here in Austin, the best coaching was here in Austin, the best family based system was here in Austin.”

Here’s a full look at Mitchell’s tribute to his daughter below.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire