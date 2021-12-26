WATCH: Texas DL signee Justice Finkley’s senior highlights

Adding depth to the front seven this offseason was a priority for Steve Sarkisian and Bo Davis.

Texas hit a homerun on the recruiting trail signing nine defensive linemen and linebackers. A major reason the Longhorns currently have the No. 5 class in the country.

One of the notable players Texas landed was edge rusher Justice Finkley. The four-star from Alabama is rated as the No. 11 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 7 player in the state by 247sports.

Finkley committed to the Horns in Sept. over the likes of Alabama, Michigan and Colorado.

Outside linebacker Derrick Brown joined Finkley has two of the more active recruiters in the class. They gained some popularity with their social media tactics as they helped build some momentum leading up to signing day.

Check out Finkley’s senior year highlight tape here:

You can also check my highlights out on my youtube!!!!https://t.co/FxjEPtGxB2 — Fink! (@JusticeFinkley) December 21, 2021

