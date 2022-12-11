WATCH: Texans RB Dameon Pierce rushes for a touchdown against the Cowboys

1
Mark Lane
·1 min read

The Dallas Cowboys knew Dameon Pierce was virtually all the Houston Texans had on offense, but they still couldn’t stop him.

On a third-and-goal with 5:36 to go in the first quarter, quarterback Jeff Driskel handed off to Pierce, who rushed for a 1-yard touchdown Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The rushing touchdown was Pierce’ first since Oct. 30 when the Texans played the Tennessee Titans in a 17-10 loss at NRG Stadium.

The Texans tied the game 7-7. Houston managed to score after picking up a muffed punt by Cowboys returner KaVontae Turpin.

