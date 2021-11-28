WATCH: Texans QB Tyrod Taylor hits WR Brandin Cooks for TD against the Jets

Sooner or later, you knew Brandin Cooks would explode.

Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor faced a third-and-11, but he knew where to go for the big play as he connected with receiver Brandin Cooks for a 40-yard touchdown. The score moved Houston ahead 14-3 against the New York Jets in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly faced questions on Nov. 24 about Cooks being in a slump after the Tennessee Titans game in Week 11, but was confident Cooks would get back on track.

“I think there was a lot of things, weather being probably a big factor in that,” said Kelly. “The way the game was going in terms of us wanting to make sure we were controlling the ball and not exposing the football. So, I think there was a number of different factors, nothing anybody was doing to take him away, or nothing that he’s doing. He was open on a couple opportunities, and for whatever reason, weren’t able to get the ball to him.”