How to watch Sunday's Cup race at Darlington: TV info, start time and more

NASCAR Cup Series teams race Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.

This is the first of two races this season at Darlington. William Byron won last spring's race at Darlington. Kyle Larson won last season's playoff race.

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Practice

Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams heading into Darlington weekend

Kyle Busch has accomplished a feat he hadn’t done since 2021.

Erik Jones and Joey Logano are the only other drivers to win a Next Gen race at Darlington. Toyota is winless at the 1.366-mile track in the Next Gen car.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Darlington

(All times Eastern)

START: Ray Evernham will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:12 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Garage opens at 12 p.m. … The drivers meeting will be at 2:05 p.m. ... Driver introductions will be at 2:25 p.m. ... The invocation will be given by Dana Byron, William Byron's mother, at 2:54 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 2:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 293 laps (400.2 miles) on the 1.366-mile paved track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 90. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying takes place Saturday at 11:20 a.m.

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 - Practice

23XI Racing’s Next Gen Darlington consistency provides hope for Toyota

Toyota Racing is winless at Darlington Raceway in the Next Gen era.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 3 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. started from the pole and led 145 of the 295 laps. He crashed in the final stage after contact with Joey Logano. Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain then crashed with six laps remaining to send the race to overtime. Kevin Harvick led the field to green in overtime but it was William Byron who jumped to the front. Byron led the final two laps and won. Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

