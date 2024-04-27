How to watch, stream Colorado’s second spring game under Deion Sanders

Colorado’s annual spring football game is no longer merely an intrasquad scrimmage. Last year’s spring game saw over 47,000 fans pack Folsom Field and this year’s event should be another massive weekend for head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs program.

On Saturday, the CU faithful will get their first in-person look at talented incoming freshmen such as running back Micah Welch and five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton. Along with those two, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way phenom Travis Hunter will be playing in their second spring game with the Buffs.

While Colorado’s roster remains in flux, Saturday’s spring game allows the Buffs to flaunt some of their early offseason improvements. Notable changes include revamped offensive and defensive lines, different schemes and several new coaches, including defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.

Here’s how you can watch/stream Colorado’s 2024 Black and Gold Weekend spring football game:

Game Time: Saturday, April 27 at1 p.m. MT

Location: Folsom Field (Boulder, Colorado)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

