How to watch and stream the Broncos’ preseason game vs. 49ers

The Denver Broncos (0-1) will go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers (0-1) at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California in Week 2 of NFL preseason. The game will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The game will be locally televised on 9News (KTVD-20) with Steve Levy (play-by-play) and Ryan Harris (analyst) providing commentary and Arielle Orsuto reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the markets show below will get the Broncos-49ers game on the TV channels listed below, according to 506sports.com. Fans in those markets can also stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Denver has faced San Francisco 40 times in preseason, with the Broncos holding a 22-18 edge in the all-time preseason series.

To view Denver’s 90-man offseason roster sorted by jersey number, click here. To view the team’s complete preseason schedule, click here.

Next week, the Broncos will host the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason finale. After that, attention will turn to Denver’s regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10.

