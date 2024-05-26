Watch: Referee Stephanie Frappart escorted from pitch by police after Greek Cup final fury

Aris player Shapi Suleymanov remonstrates with referee Stephanie Frappart - Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

Trailblazing woman referee Stephanie Frappart had to be escorted to safety by police after angry confrontations following the Greek Cup final.

Frappart, the first female in charge of a men’s World Cup match in 2022, was the target of intimidating scenes following three red cards in the game.

Giannis Kotsiras of Panathinaikos and Aris pair Jean Jules and Vladimir Darida had been dismissed before Panathinaikos eventually won the game 1-0.

But as the match concluded, tempers spilled over among the losing club’s players and staff, with team president Theodoros Karypidis said to be involved in confrontations. Police intervened and eventually escorted Frappart off the pitch for her protection, according to reports in Greece.

Greek football authorities have yet to comment on the treatment of Frappart, a pioneer of women’s refereeing. She is best known for making history on Dec 1 2022 as first the woman to referee a men’s World Cup match, overseeing the game between Costa Rica and Germany in Qatar. She was also the first female referee in Ligue 1 and was in charge for the 2019 Uefa Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea.

There had been no fans inside the Panthessaliko Stadium in Volos on Saturday night, as the venue has not yet installed the CCTV system required.

Georgios Vagiannidis eventually scored the match-winning goal to secure a Europa League place next season. Karypidis was seen storming onto the pitch protesting against the referee, while implying in his official statements at the end of the game that the final was a set-up.

It marks the 20th time that Panathinaikos, owned by Giannis Alafouzos, has won the Greek Cup.

Frappart has also officiated an international friendly between England and Australia, the first female official to oversee a men’s international match at Wembley.

