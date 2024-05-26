Watch: Sergio Perez’s Red Bull a mangled wreck after spectacular crash at Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez's car smashed into the armco barrier at high speed - Sky Sports F1

Sergio Perez was fortunate to walk away from a spectacular opening-lap crash at the Monaco Grand Prix, which left his Red Bull car a mangled wreck.

The Mexican, starting 18th following a disastrous qualifying session on Saturday, came into contact with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen, who was just behind him on the climb up to Beau Rivage.

Perez’s RB20 was spat at high-speed into the armco barrier, with his car eventually coming to a rest some 300m down the track. The second Haas of Nico Hulkenberg was also collected in the incident.

"That is a MONSTER of an accident!" 😲



A look at the huge crash between Perez and both Haas drivers which caused a red flag - thankfully all three drivers are out of the cars and are fine ✅ pic.twitter.com/Df10hRTSIf — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) May 26, 2024

All three drivers were able to walk away from their cars – Perez’s was the worst damaged with only his car’s survival cell really left intact – but the race was red-flagged with marshals having to spend the next 40 minutes clearing up the debris.

Opinions were divided on who was to blame for the incident. Former world champion Jenson Button said he found it “surprising” that Perez did not move to his left a bit despite knowing Magnussen was there. Magnussen also said later that he “trusted” Perez would leave him room.

But stewards saw no reason to apportion blame, declaring it a racing incident. That was lucky for Magnussen, who was already on 10 penalty points and would have faced a race ban had he picked up another two.

Perez's car was a crumpled wreck - Getty Images/Clive Rose

The first lap had already seen action with Ferrarri’s Carlos Sainz, having started third, collecting a puncture after minor contact with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri just ahead of him, sending the Spaniard off the circuit.

Fortunately for Sainz, the race restarted with a standing start in the original grid order, allowing him to restart from third, with a free change of tyres.

There was also a big first-lap incident between the Alpines of Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly. At Portier, Ocon lunged up the inside of his teammate’s car, throwing the Frenchman high into the air after their wheels interlocked.

Ocon was handed two penalty points on his licence and a five-place grid penalty at his next race, whenever that might be. His furious team principal Bruno Famin hinted to Canal+ that that might not be for a while.

“We will decide on the consequences,” Famin said. “Portier was not the place to try an attack without leaving room for your teammate.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.