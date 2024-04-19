How to watch Saturday Xfinity race at Talladega: Start time, TV info and more

The NASCAR Xfinity Series competes at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

The race is a Dash 4 Cash event. The four drivers eligible for a $100,000 bonus are Sam Mayer, Ryan Sieg, Justin Allgaier and AJ Allmendinger.

Jeb Burton is the defending race winner. He has won twice at Talladega. His other victory came in 2021.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Talladega

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:08 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:20 p.m.

PRE-RACE: Driver introductions will take place at 3:30 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 4 p.m. ... The national anthem will be performed at 4:01 p.m. by the Oak Grove High School band.

DISTANCE: The race is 113 laps (300.58 miles) on the 2.66-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 25. Stage 2 ends at Lap 50

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 4 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 3:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 3:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: The Weather Underground forecast calls for cloudy skies, a high of 75 degrees and a 16% chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Jeb Burton led the final seven laps to collect his second career Xfinity win last April. The race went to double overtime. Sheldon Creed finished second. Parker Kligerman placed third. There were 10 cautions for 48 laps in the 121-lap event. Blaine Perkins' car rolled six times down the backstretch in an incident. Daniel Hemric's car stopped upside down after another incident.

