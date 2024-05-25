Watch Saturday’s Cardinals-Cubs matchup, ‘Red Zone’ pregame show on FOX 2

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are set to debut their City Connect uniforms on Saturday in a division matchup with the Chicago Cubs. FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

Saturday marks the first Cardinals-Cubs game this season after Friday’s scheduled matchup was postponed due to weather.

First pitch is set for 6:15 p.m. Before the first pitch, make sure to tune into a special edition of FOX 2’s “Red Zone” pregame show at 5:30 p.m.

The Cardinals have won eight of their last 10 games heading into this matchup with the Cubs, now with a record of 23-26 this season. Chicago has enjoyed a stronger season at 27-24 to this point, though they have lost seven of their last 10 games.

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas to the mound while the Cubs will counter with Jameson Taillon.

After this broadcast, ESPN will carry a Sunday Night Baseball matchup with the Cardinals and Cubs, set for 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

