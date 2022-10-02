WATCH: Ryan Day discusses the win over Rutgers

Ohio State continued its impressive play by taking care of Rutgers on Saturday thanks to a punishing running game that controlled the clock and the momentum. It was a little different than what we normally see with quarterback C.J. Stroud taking to the air to put up gobs of yards and touchdowns.

Ryan Day was happy with the result and met with the media afterward to discuss the game and what he saw from his team. If you didn’t catch any of his comments, we’ve got them here thanks to the Ohio State Buckeyes Facebook page.

You can listen to Day discuss the mild dust-up of words between him and Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano, some injury concerns, Miyan Williams’ big day, and more.

Ohio State will now turn the page quickly and look to prepare for the next game. The Buckeyes will take to the road for the first time when they travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State Saturday.

List

Five things we think we learned from Ohio State football's win over Rutgers

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire