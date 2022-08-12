Watch: Ravens score first touchdown of 2022 preseason

The Baltimore Ravens opened their 2022 preseason at M&T Bank Stadium against the Tennessee Titans. The first score of the game came from a veteran running back who was not on the team a season ago in running back Mike Davis, who came over from the Atlanta Falcons.

With 6:55 left in the first quarter, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley handed the ball to running back Mike Davis for a four-yard touchdown run. Davis made the score look, easy running to the right side and gaining the edge before finding the end zone.

First score as a Raven for @MikeDavisRB ❗️ Tune in on WBAL! pic.twitter.com/ElBoXYiHNo — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 11, 2022

Davis, 29, signed a one-year deal with Baltimore in May. The running back had played for five teams in his seven-year NFL career before joining the Ravens. He’s rushed 550 times for 2,034 yards and14 touchdowns while also catching 169 passes for 1,062 yards and four receiving scores.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire