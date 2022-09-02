Watch: Rafael Nadal suffers bloody nose after hitting himself with racket

Rafael Nadal suffers bloody nose after hitting himself with racket - GETTY IMAGES

Rafael Nadal suffered a nasty cut to the bridge of his nose, after his racket ricocheted off his face, but managed to recover from the "dizzy" spell to progress to the third round of the US Open.

Nadal had been formulating a 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 comeback win over Italy's Fabio Fognini, after a disastrous start to the match which he called "one of the worst" of his career.

He was error-prone, hitting slow serves and looked out of sorts as he lost the first set. But he managed to slowly improve, and was 3-0 up in the fourth set - just three games away from victory - when the drama unfolded.

After a late change in direction on the baseline, Nadal stretched for a backhand but ended up knocking his racket on the ground and it rebounded up to his face.

He immediately winced and flung his racket away, held his hand up to his bleeding nose and turned in pain. Still clutching his nose, he hurried over to his chair and lay flat on his back, with a concerned Fognini standing over him while he waited for medical treatment.

Nadal is down and BLEEDING after a self-falcon busted himself open 😳🩸



🖥️ The US Open | LIVE on 9Gem, 9Now and Stan Sport.#USOpen #Tennis pic.twitter.com/SBB1ltZLs1 — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) September 2, 2022

Play was delayed for five minutes, while Nadal was patched up with a large plaster. He ended up losing the game, but would win the following three to clinch the victory. He admitted afterwards that he had been "dizzy" and "in shock" for the remainder of the match.

"Well, I was not able to be very focused when I come back from that," he said. "I was little bit in shock. I know that when I come back on court I going to be in trouble for a while.

Story continues

"Little bit pain, honestly, but good. Happy after a terrible start. I don't understand yet how I started that bad because the feeling before the match was good. But, yeah, these kind of things sometimes happen so need to accept and keep going. That's what I did. Lucky that Fabio make [sic] some mistakes and I was able to start putting some balls in and finish the match playing obviously better - much better."

Rafael Nadal faces Richard Gasquet in the next round - GETTY IMAGES

Despite the injury, Nadal was in good spirits afterwards and though he was not concussed said he had worried the nose might be broken: "No, we don't need to create a story. Was just a strong hit. At the beginning I thought I breaked [sic] the nose because it was a shock at the beginning.

"Was very painful. I lost little bit the - I don't know how to say in English - but a little bit the feeling of my head. It's about being a little bit out of the world.

"I don't know, seems like is not breaked. I am not sure yet. I don't know. I think it's getting bigger and bigger."

As for his shaky form, Nadal said he was hoping to feel more like himself on the court as the tournament goes on, and he faces another veteran in Frenchman Richard Gasquet - who he holds a 17-0 win record against - on Saturday.

"Tennis is a lot about moments. It's about making the things happens in the right moments. Today I was not doing that for a while. Then I think I started to compete. That's what I was looking for for a set and a half - I was not competing, no? Something unusual of me.

"But positive thing, I stayed there. I was positive. Even if the disaster was huge, I was not too frustrated. Just accepting the situation, stay humble enough that don't consider myself too good to not accept a lot of mistakes."