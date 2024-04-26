WATCH: QB Caleb Williams gets the draft call from the Bears

There’s nothing like that one phone call at the NFL Draft that changes a player’s life forever. For quarterback Caleb Williams, he knew for a while that the call was going to come from the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall.

The worst-kept secret in the NFL finally became a reality on Thursday when the Bears made Williams their top selection in the draft. The USC star becomes the next franchise quarterback of the Bears, and he is set to usher in a new era of football in the Windy City.

The team made sure to show how the call went between Williams and general manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and team president Kevin Warren. Poles didn’t hide his excitement about how long he’s been waiting to make this call.

“Who is this?” Poles joked with Williams as they both laughed. “They told me to hold it for five minutes. I told everyone I’ve been holding it for a month.” Williams commented that he had been waiting longer than that. “Five months,” he said with a smile.

Eberflus couldn’t hold back his excitement either. “This day is going to go down as an iconic day in Bears history, my friend,” he said to Williams. He even told his new quarterback that he loved him.

Warren then made sure to acknowledge that he and the Bears are going to cross a few more items off Williams’ list that he has on his phone. “You can mark this next one off your list that you have; the next one we got to do is win a championship.”

All throughout the call, Williams couldn’t stop smiling and biting his lip as to what the next chapter of his life was about to be like. The newest Bears quarterback is excited for what’s to come, and his journey is just beginning.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire