How to watch Purdue vs. No. 3 Michigan: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 10 matchup

The Purdue Boilermakers (2-6, 1-4 Big Ten) travel to face the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, November 4 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports' B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET (kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET) on NBC and Peacock. Keep reading for how to watch and key storylines for the game.

Purdue is heading to "The Big House" with just two wins, a struggling defense and an unlikely goal of becoming bowl eligible in head coach Ryan Walters' first season.

"The Spoilermakers" have been known in the past to upset highly ranked teams, but basically everything will have to go right for the team to pull off an upset on the road in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in all of college football and against a high-powered Michigan offense.

Walters was the defensive coordinator for Illinois last year and had the Fighting Illini ranked No. 1 in scoring defense in the FBS, but this year is a whole other story. Right now, the Boilermakers' defense is ranked last in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (30.0), yards allowed per play (5.7), plays of 20+ yards allowed (42), and missed tackles (87).

Purdue is led on offense by redshirt junior quarterback Hudson Card — a transfer from Texas that is putting up significant passing yards (1,717 yards through eight starts) but is also struggling with turnovers (10 in the last 6 games).

No. 3 Michigan is coming off a bye week, but the conversation surrounding the undefeated Wolverines — who are seeking their third straight College Football Playoff appearance and first national title in 26 years — is focused on the two NCAA investigations that the program is embroiled in.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh served a school-imposed three game suspension to start the season for alleged recruiting violations, but more significant is the alleged sign-stealing scheme that could have violated the NCAA's rules on in-person scouting and recording opponent signs.

On the field, Michigan has been nearly flawless.

Offensively, the team is averaging more than 40 points per game, led by one of the current Heisman Trophy favorites, J.J. McCarthy. The Wolverine defense is statistically the best in the FBS, allowing just 5.9 points per game.

How to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan Wolverines

When: Saturday, November 4

Where: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

Watch: NBC, Peacock

