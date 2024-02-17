Watch: Puka Nacua throws down two highlight-reel dunks in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Puka Nacua let everyone know on Friday night that he’s an all-around athlete beyond just being an incredible wide receiver. At the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Indianapolis, Nacua showed off his hops and playmaking skills on the floor at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His best play of the night so far was a one-handed dunk in the first half, intercepting a pass at midcourt and taking it all the way for the rack attack. Nacua got up pretty high for the dunk and threw it down hard, showing that he’s not there just to shoot jumpers.

PUKA THROWIN’ IT DOWN!!! 📺 @NBA Celeb Game on ESPN pic.twitter.com/RchQbfsyuG — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 17, 2024

Here’s another angle of his ferocious dunk in the lane.

Rams' rookie star Puka Nacua throws down with EASE 😲#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/wBGZD4aPpF — NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2024

Later on in the game, he got a breakaway opportunity and dunked that one with authority, too.

