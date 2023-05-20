How to watch the Preakness Stakes today: Time, channel, odds and more

The Kentucky Derby is done and now it’s on to the second leg of the Triple Crown, the 148th Preakness Stakes. Eight horses will run for the honor of a blanket of Black-Eyed Susans — and the grand prize of $900,000 — this Saturday, but nearly all eyes will be on just one Preakness contender: Mage. Unlike last year's derby winner, the surprising 2023 winner of the Run for the Roses will race in the Preakness Stakes, meaning there’s a significant shot for a Triple Crown win in 2023, an honor only 13 horses have ever achieved. One of Mage's biggest opponents, First Mission, was scratched from the lineup due to injury on Friday morning. If you want to watch Mage continue his quest for the Triple Crown this weekend, here’s how to watch the 2023 Preakness Stakes live.

How to watch the Preakness Stakes 2023

Preakness date: May 20, 2023

Preakness time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, MD

Preakness channel: NBC

Preakness streaming: Peacock

What channel is the Preakness Stakes on this year?

This year’s Preakness Stakes is airing on NBC and CNBC. Pre-race coverage will air on CNBC and stream on Peacock from 1-4:30 p.m. Coverage of the main race will air on NBC and stream on Peacock from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Official post time for the Preakness Stakes race is 6:50 p.m.

If you already have access to NBC, then you should be off and running! No need to keep reading. But if you’re not sure how to tune in to NBC’s Preakness Stakes coverage in 2023, then hold your horses and check out our suggestions for the best way to watch the race below, including streaming, cable and more.

2023 Preakness Stakes schedule:

Saturday, May 20

Preakness Stakes early races: 1 p.m. (CNBC, Peacock)

148th Preakness Stakes: 4:30 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Where is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The Preakness Stakes are held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland.

2023 Preakness horses, post positions and odds

No. 1 post: National Treasure, 4-1

No. 2 post: Chase the Chaos, 50-1

No. 3 post: Mage, 8-5

No. 4 post: Coffeewithchris, 20-1

No. 5 post: Red Route One,10-1

No. 6 post: Perform, 15-1

No. 7 post: Blazing Sevens, 6-1

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Mage, the 2023 Kentucky Derby winner, will run in this year’s Preakness Stakes race, making him eligible for a shot at the Triple Crown. Last year, the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, Rich Strike, was not entered to race in Preakness, squashing any shot at a Triple Crown win.

When are the Belmont Stakes 2023?

The final leg of the Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, June 10. This year's Belmont Stakes marks the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's monumental Triple Crown win.

More ways to watch the Preakness Stakes on NBC and CNBC:

