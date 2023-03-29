Watch: Pete Carroll talks about evaluating the 2023 QB prospects

The Seahawks haven’t drafted a quarterback in 10 years. With Geno Smith already locked up, they don’t have a big need at this position. However, they are in a rare position to get a special player at that spot with the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

So, the front office is doing their research on all of the top quarterback prospects in this draft class. Watch head coach Pete Carroll talk to Steve Wyche at NFL Network about the evaluation process.

The Seahawks are digging in on the rookie QB evaluations. What’s this mean for Geno Smith? Some interesting stuff here from HC Pete Carroll from our conversation Sunday at the league meetings. pic.twitter.com/3FaNBhu7wA — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire