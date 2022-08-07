WATCH: All Penn State media day live stream interviews
- Mike YurcichAmerican football coach
Penn State’s football media day on Saturday included press conference interviews with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. But a number of players were made available to the media as well for some Q&A of their own on the field of Beaver Stadium.
A handful of notable players also took a few minutes to sit down and answer some questions in a one-on-one setting for a live stream broadcast from Penn State’s official account. Thankfully, for those who were unable to catch the live stream coverage, Penn State posted a number of the video interviews on the YouTube page.
James Franklin
Sean Clifford
Keaton Ellis
Joey Porter Jr.
Parker Washington
