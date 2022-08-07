WATCH: All Penn State media day live stream interviews

Penn State’s football media day on Saturday included press conference interviews with head coach James Franklin, offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. But a number of players were made available to the media as well for some Q&A of their own on the field of Beaver Stadium.

A handful of notable players also took a few minutes to sit down and answer some questions in a one-on-one setting for a live stream broadcast from Penn State’s official account. Thankfully, for those who were unable to catch the live stream coverage, Penn State posted a number of the video interviews on the YouTube page.

James Franklin

Sean Clifford

Keaton Ellis

Joey Porter Jr.

Parker Washington

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire