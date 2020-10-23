Watch: Patrick Mahomes with brilliant analysis of Daniel Jones’ embarrassing 80-yard run

Patrick Mahomes is beginning to display a Tom Brady touch on social media.

The Chiefs’ QB and Super Bowl MVP said what every other quarterback was thinking Thursday after New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones was swallowed by the Turf Monster en route to the end zone on what turned out to be a hilarious — shameful? — end to an 80-yard run.

I mean i can’t even say anything cause i would never be able to run that far either 😂😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 23, 2020





Hall of Famer Deion Sanders chimed in on the fiasco.

I was almost sleep watching this Pop Warner pro football game until this moment woke me up! This can’t be real. Can’t be No wayyyy.😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/eR2QRRLHs3 — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) October 23, 2020





So how did we get here with the former Duke star, who executed his options perfectly. Once he broke the line of scrimmage there was no Eagle in sight.

He was gone, 50, 40, 30, 20….nothing but air in front of the Giants’ quarterback.

And, then, the quarterback was heading to the turf on his own accord.

Rumbling, bumbling, and stumbling. A microcosm of a team and a division.





The call as heard on FOX Desortes:

Please enjoy the extraordinary Fox Deportes call of the Daniel Jones run. pic.twitter.com/PWFxJ0bb0S — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 23, 2020





Fortunately for Jones, the Giants caught a break on a pass interference call on third down and Wayne Gallman found the end zone to give them a 14-10 lead following the TD.

It was the fourth-longest run in Giants’ history and the longest by a quarterback. It beat Saquon Barkley’s best effort by two yards.

This is the most misleading tweet in the history of social media. https://t.co/wyDAQQUApN — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) October 23, 2020





65 thought he had it 😅 pic.twitter.com/bdgWdUVhAD — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2020





When you are a bad team and you let a bad team hang around bad things happen!! Bad +Bad = Bad — Brian Westbrook (@36westbrook) October 23, 2020





The faster you go the harder you fall?

Daniel Jones got up to 21.23MPH on that run. It's the 15th fastest time a ball carrier as logged this year. For comparison, Tyreek Hill's fastest time this year is 21.29 MPH. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 23, 2020



