Watch: Patrick Kane scores first goal as member of Detroit Red Wings to tie game up

Well, that didn't take very long.

In just his second game in a Detroit Red Wings uniform, NHL star Patrick Kane found the back of the net to help the Red Wings tie the Ottawa Senators, 1-1 in the first period. The goal was No. 452 of his illustrious career, but his first since signing with the Red Wings back on Nov. 29.

The goal was a vintage Kane tally, with the lefty controlling the puck down the right wing, skating it in from the blue line, and then firing it from the slot past Senators goaltender Joonas Korpisalo to even the game up at 1-1.

Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) plays against the Ottawa Senators in the first period at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

MORE ABOUT KANE'S HEALTH: Inside Patrick Kane’s hip resurfacing surgery — and why it’s not right procedure for most

Kane was clearly fired up to notch his first goal while sporting the Winged Wheel, shouting "Let's gooo!" and celebrating with his new teammates as Little Caesars Arena went crazy.

The goal was assisted by another Red Wing in his first season in Detroit: Alex DeBrincat, who was teammates with Kane for years with the Chicago Blackhawks and helped the Wings convince Kane to sign in Detroit. Goalie Alex Lyon, who signed with the Wings in the offseason, picked up his first assist as a Wing — and on his birthday, no less.

The goal came just a few moments after Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin had to leave the game when he was hit from behind and laid motionless on the ice. The crowd was still very tense as the Wings scored the goal while on a power play, which actually began before the hit on Larkin.

Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Wings after recovering from invasive hip resurfacing surgery on his right side.

You can watch Kane's goal in the video below:

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Watch: Patrick Kane scores first goal as member of Detroit Red Wings