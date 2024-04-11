Watch OJ Simpson’s last video weeks before death

(WJW) – OJ Simpson, Pro Football Hall of Famer who was acquitted of two murders, died Wednesday at the age of 76, according to his family.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” a social media post from his account said.

Prior to the news of his death, the last post from OJ was on Super Bowl Sunday.

He posted on Feb. 11 from Las Vegas, the location of the Super Bowl, to make his pick for the big game.

“It’s me, yours truly,” he said. “Let me take a moment to say thank you to all the people who reached out to me.”

“My health is good,” he continued. “Obviously, I’m dealing with issues, but hey, I’m just about over it.”

Simpson’s attorney confirmed to TMZ that Simpson died in Las Vegas.

“I’ll be back on that golf course, hopefully in a couple of weeks,” he said in the video. “God bless and take care.”

