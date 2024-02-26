WATCH: Ohio State guard Dale Bonner hits three to shock Michigan State in East Lansing

Rejoice Ohio State basketball fans. The often mentioned long road losing streak is finally over at 17 games after the Buckeyes beat Michigan State in East Lansing in very dramatic fashion.

In case you missed the last, frenzied effort by OSU, one that ended with .2 seconds left when the ball hit nothing but net to steal a victory on the road in a hostile environment, we’ve got the video for you.

You won’t be disappointed.

Watch as Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton takes the ball down the sideline in traffic, then dishes it down to fellow guard Dale Bonner who unleashes a desperate, fall-away three-pointer right close to the buzzer to shock whomever and whatever was watching all of the action.

Maybe, just maybe, this win, in combination with the major upset over Purdue will set up things for an end of the year run.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire