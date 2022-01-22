Watch Ohio State football commit Sonny Styles with a massive dunk at the buzzer to quiet heckler

Most people love to relish young people who are working hard to make their dreams come true. Especially in a place like Columbus, Ohio, where college football is king. And if a prized recruit decides to stay home and play for the Buckeyes, even all the more.

Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case with some adults. Sonny Styles, who is the No. 1 ranked safety in the 2022 recruiting class will be heading to Ohio State in the fall. Until then, he’s enjoying his high school career doing the things he’ll never get to do again, one of which is playing on his high school basketball team.

Styles put on a show at Newark High School in Newark, Ohio, last night as he led his Pickerington Central team into hostile territory for a conference clash. In high school sports, the only environment hostility should come between the lines and maybe a well-rehearsed student section. But like all too many high school gymnasiums on any given night, some adults just can’t seem to contain themselves.

The 6-foot, 4-inch senior took some comments to heart and left no doubt who the best athlete and team was on the opponent’s floor, sending in a massive dunk as time was expiring. After the celebration, Styles can be seen looking and pointing into the stands saying “All that yapping, all that yapping. You a grown man…”

Note to adults in the stands at high school sporting events. Please just watch the game, support the kids, and leave the school spirit to the students. Sonny Styles may look like a man even as a high school student, but he shouldn’t have to put up with adults trying to go back in time 20-30 years. It really is a pathetic look.

Of course, the incoming freshman will most likely face the same kind of adversity in rival Big Ten football stadiums. It’s nice to see that he can take that negativity and use it as fuel to the fire in the heat of battle.

A piece of advice for opposing fans… don’t make Sonny Style mad in the course of the next three to four years. It won’t end well for your team.

