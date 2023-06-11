How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud: TV channel and streaming for French Open men’s final
Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the French Open men’s final with history on the line at Roland Garros.
Djokovic is aiming to win a men’s record 23rd grand slam title and move ahead of Rafael Nadal on the most successful court of the Spaniard’s career.
Victory would see Djokovic become the oldest French Open champion in history, as well as the first player to win each of the four grand slam titles at least three times.
Ruud has reached his third grand slam final and second French Open final in a row but the Norwegian, who was beaten in straight sets by Nadal last year, admitted he is again the underdog.
“Novak is going for his 23rd, I’m going for my first. It’s a big difference,” Ruud said.
Here’s everything you need to know.
How to watch the French Open 2023
You can watch the French Open live on Eurosport in the UK. The action will be broadcast on Eurosport’s TV channels, or fans can tune into Discovery+ to stream the tournament, where an Entertainment & Sport pass is available for either £6.99/month or £59.99/year.
What time is Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud?
The French Open men’s final is slated to start from 2:00pm BST (UK time) on Sunday 11 June.
Odds
Novak Djokovic - 2/9
Casper Ruud - 7/2
Results so far
Novak Djokovic
1st round: 6-3 6-2 7-6 vs Aleksandar Kovacevic
2nd round: 7-6 6-0 6-0 vs Marton Fucsovics
3rd round: 7-6 7-6 6-2 vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (29)
4th round: 6-3 6-2 6-2 vs Juan Pablo Varillas
Quarters: 4-6 7-6 6-2 6-4 vs Karen Khachanov (11)
Semis: 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 vs Carlos Alcaraz (1)
Casper Ruud
1st round: 6-4 6-3 6-2 vs Mikael Ymer (Q)
2nd round: 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5 vs Giulio Zeppieri
3rd round: 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 vs Zhang Zhizhen
4th round: 7-6 7-5 7-5 vs Nicolas Jarry
Quarters: 6-1 6-2 3-6 6-3 vs Holger Rune (6)
Semis: 6-3 6-4 6-0 vs Alexander Zverev (22)