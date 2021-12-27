WATCH: Not trusting teammates late cost Boston’s Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum a win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks

The Boston Celtics fall apart late in their 117 – 113 loss to the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day but had a chance to win it after giving up a 19-point lead built up earlier in the game.

But instead of trusting their teammates and executing as a unified team, the Celtics fell back into old habits of hero ball in the game’s final possessions. And though with so many key players out that contest and in the league’s health and safety protocols might help explain the hesitance of trusting the other players on the court against the Bucks, if Boston is to take a step forward and to be able to hold their own against the NBA’s elite, this is a change that will need to happen first.

Host of the “Locked On Celtics” podcast John Karalis of Boston Sports Journal fame explains how this ongoing bad habit came back to bite the Celtics in what would have been a momentum-supercharging win.

