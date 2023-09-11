We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch this weekend's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

Colorado's Dylan Edwards and team hosts plays Colorado State Saturday during Week 3 of NCAA football's season. (Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The 2023 NFL season kicked off this past week, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. College football is back in full swing for the fall season. Week 3 continues the momentum with Minnesota at UNC, Tennessee at Florida, Washington at Michigan State, Pitt at West Virginia, Kansas State at Missouri, Alabama at South Florida and many more big games — 113, to be exact. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 3 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through next Monday, Sept. 18.

What channel is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to watch college football in 2023

(Photo: ESPN+) Stream NCAA games on ESPN+ ESPN+ This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11. $70 at Hulu

Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network Fubo TV $75 at Fubo

Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC Peacock $6 at Peacock

Stream Big Ten on CBS Paramount+ $6 at Paramount+

College football games this week:

Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $50 at Hulu

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 14

Bethune-Cookman at No. 22 Miami (Fla.) | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Navy at Memphis | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland | 7 p.m. | FS1

Army at UTSA | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Utah State at Air Force | 8 p.m. | CBSSN

Saturday, Sept. 16

No. 14 LSU at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois | 12 p.m. | FOX

No. 3 Florida State at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 15 Kansas State at Missouri | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Liberty at Buffalo | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Louisville at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Wake Forest at Old Dominion | 12 p.m.

Long Island at Baylor | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa State at Ohio | 12 p.m.

Central Connecticut at Kent State | 12 p.m.

North Dakota at Boise State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Holy Cross at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Cornell at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Stonehill at Georgetown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Lafayette | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Harvard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Davidson at Marist | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Penn at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Weber State at No. 12 Utah | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

VMI at NC State | 2 p.m. | CW Network

UMass at Eastern Michigan | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Norfolk State at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Lamar at South Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Robert Morris at Youngstown State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Michigan at No. 9 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | Peacock

Illinois State at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Florida Memorial University at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Stetson at Montana State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Alabama at South Florida | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

San Diego State at No. 16 Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 19 Oklahoma at Tulsa | 3:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at No. 25 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Northwestern at No. 21 Duke | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Florida International at UConn | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

East Carolina at Appalachian State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Drake vs. South Dakota State (Minneapolis, Minn.) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Kentucky at No. 6 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | FOX

UL Monroe at Texas A&M | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Tulane at Southern Miss | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Idaho at Cal | 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Northern Arizona | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

SE Louisiana at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

North American University at Portland State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Brown at Bryant | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

William & Mary at Charleston Southern | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at San Diego | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 8 Washington at Michigan State | 5 p.m. | Peacock

North Carolina Central at No. 24 UCLA | 5 p.m.

Northern Colorado at No. 23 Washington State | 5 p.m.

Furman at Kennesaw State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Towson at Morgan State | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia State at Charlotte | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at Eastern Kentucky | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

UNI at Idaho State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Presbyterian at Wofford | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at Chattanooga | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

Villanova at UCF | 6:30 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 11 Tennessee at Florida | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Samford at Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

North Texas at Louisiana Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Murray State at Middle Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Nebraska | 7 p.m. | FS1

Vanderbilt at UNLV | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

South Alabama at Oklahoma State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Tarleton State at Texas Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at UAB | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at SMU | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas Southern at Rice | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Duquesne at Coastal Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stony Brook at Arkansas State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

James Madison at Troy | 7 p.m. | NFL Network

San Jose State at Toledo | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

East Tennessee State at Austin Peay | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama at Tennessee Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Christian at UT Martin | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Northwestern State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Southern Illinois at Southeast Missouri State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Lindenwood at Western Illinois | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Bowling Green at No. 2 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

BYU at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Akron at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Syracuse at Purdue | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Pitt at West Virginia | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida Atlantic at Clemson | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Wyoming at No. 4 Texas | 8 p.m. | Longhorn Network

Hawai'i at No. 13 Oregon | 8 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

TCU at Houston | 8 p.m. | FOX

New Mexico State at New Mexico | 8 p.m. | Mountain West Network

Sacramento State at Stanford | 8 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Ferris State at Montana | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Abilene Christian | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

Jackson State at Texas State | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Colorado State at No. 18 Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

Southern Utah at UC Davis | 10 p.m. | ESPN+

Fresno State at Arizona State | 10:30 p.m.

Kansas at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

UTEP at Arizona | 11 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

