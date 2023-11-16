2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more
Football is back. The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. It's Week 12 of the college football season, and the momentum continues with No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State, No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee and over 100 more big games. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 12 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through Sunday, Nov. 19.
What channel is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
How to watch college football in 2023
This season, ESPN+ is streaming lots of NCAA football games, including select SEC non-conference matchups. So if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package to watch college football this is one budget-friendly alternative. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
Fubo TV
Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network
Peacock
Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Paramount+
Stream Big Ten on CBS
College football games this week:
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, plus get ESPN+
Week 12
Thursday, Nov. 16
Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN
Nicholls at SE Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Friday, Nov. 17
South Florida at UTSA | 9 p.m. | ESPN2
Colorado at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 18
No. 3 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX
Chattanooga at No. 8Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
UL Monroe at No. 13 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FS1
No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 14 Oklahoma at BYU | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 25 Tulane at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
Purdue at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Abilene Christian at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
East Carolina at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPNN/ESPN+
SMU at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
Bucknell at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Holy Cross | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Dartmouth at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Harvard at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Furman at Wofford | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at VMI | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
UMass at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morgan State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Columbia at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Southeast Missouri State at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Morehead State at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Fordham at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Princeton at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
UTEP at Middle Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Rice at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Appalachian State at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Delaware State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Illinois State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana State at Montana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Portland State at Northern Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Indiana State at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Youngstown State at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota at Western Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Cincinnati at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Duke at Virginia | 3 p.m. | CW Network
North Texas at Tulsa | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Temple at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Texas State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Sacramento State at UC Davis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Missouri State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UIW at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Wake Forest at No. 19 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
Illinois at No. 16 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
UCLA at USC | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
NC State at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
Baylor at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Louisiana at Troy | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network
UNLV at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX
No. 23 Oklahoma State at Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
New Mexico State at Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
McNeese at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UCF at Texas Tech | 5 p.m. | FS2
Marshall at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
North Dakota State at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
North Alabama at No. 3 Florida State | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
Cal at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas | 7 p.m. | FS1
Boise State at Utah State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Southern Utah at Utah Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho State at Idaho | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Florida at No. 9 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Florida International at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Nebraska at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 7 Texas at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | FOX
Georgia State at No. 15 LSU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
Syracuse at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
Weber State at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
New Mexico at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
San Diego State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
