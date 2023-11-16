2023 NCAA college football season: How to watch tonight's games, full TV schedule, ways to stream and more

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Football is back. The 2023 NFL season is in full swing, but that’s not the only form of football to celebrate. It's Week 12 of the college football season, and the momentum continues with No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State, No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee and over 100 more big games. So are you ready to watch some football? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Week 12 of the 2023 NCAA college football season, from today through Sunday, Nov. 19.

What channel is college football on?

The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.

How to watch college football in 2023

College football games this week:

Week 12

Thursday, Nov. 16

Boston College at Pitt | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Nicholls at SE Louisiana | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Friday, Nov. 17

South Florida at UTSA | 9 p.m. | ESPN2

Colorado at Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Nov. 18

No. 3 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | FOX

Chattanooga at No. 8Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

UL Monroe at No. 13 Ole Miss | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State | 12 p.m. | FS1

No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC

No. 14 Oklahoma at BYU | 12 p.m. | ESPN

No. 25 Tulane at Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Michigan State at Indiana | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Southern Miss at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

Purdue at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Abilene Christian at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+

East Carolina at Navy | 12 p.m. | ESPNN/ESPN+

SMU at Memphis | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Bucknell at Marist | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgetown at Holy Cross | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Lafayette at Lehigh | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Dartmouth at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Yale | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Robert Morris | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Furman at Wofford | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Carolina at VMI | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

UMass at Liberty | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Morgan State at Howard | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Columbia at Cornell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State at Bryant | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Samford | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Morehead State at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

The Citadel at East Tennessee State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Fordham at Colgate | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Jacksonville State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

UTEP at Middle Tennessee | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Rice at Charlotte | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Appalachian State at James Madison | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Kent State at Ball State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Delaware State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Carolina State at Norfolk State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Illinois State at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Austin Peay | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Eastern Kentucky | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Montana State at Montana | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Portland State at Northern Colorado | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Southern Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at Murray State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

South Dakota at Western Illinois | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 22 Utah at No. 17 Arizona | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Cincinnati at West Virginia | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Duke at Virginia | 3 p.m. | CW Network

North Texas at Tulsa | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Temple at UAB | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Texas State at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alabama State at Prairie View A&M | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Jackson State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Sacramento State at UC Davis | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

UIW at Houston Christian | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Wake Forest at No. 19 Notre Dame | 3:30 p.m. | NBC

Illinois at No. 16 Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

No. 20 North Carolina at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UCLA at USC | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

NC State at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Baylor at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at Troy | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

UNLV at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M (Orlando, Florida) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Minnesota at No. 2 Ohio State | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State | 4 p.m. | FOX

No. 23 Oklahoma State at Houston | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

New Mexico State at Auburn | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Northern Arizona at Eastern Washington | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

McNeese at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UCF at Texas Tech | 5 p.m. | FS2

Marshall at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

North Dakota State at UNI | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

North Alabama at No. 3 Florida State | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network

Cal at Stanford | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas | 7 p.m. | FS1

Boise State at Utah State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Southern Utah at Utah Tech | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Idaho State at Idaho | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Florida at No. 9 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Florida International at Arkansas | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Kentucky at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Nebraska at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State | 8 p.m. | FOX

Georgia State at No. 15 LSU | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Syracuse at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. | ACC Network

Weber State at Cal Poly | 8 p.m. | ESPN+

New Mexico at Fresno State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

San Diego State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Every way to watch college football in 2023:

