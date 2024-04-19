How to Watch NBA TV Online Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Fans can watch NBA TV with a live streaming service like DirecTV Stream or fubo, which both currently offer free trials.

This year’s NBA season has finally entered its most exciting time: the playoffs. Running April 20 through June, the 2024 NBA playoffs are spread out across a few TV channels, including NBA TV. However, if you’ve cut the cord recently, it can be tough to figure out how to watch NBA TV without cable. To help, we’ve put together a quick guide on the best ways to get NBA TV livestreams at home during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

How to Watch NBA TV Without Cable

Below are some of the best ways to watch NBA TV without cable, including comprehensive streaming services, bundles, and budget-friendly options.

Stream NBA TV on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is almost always a great option for sports fans. The live TV streaming service carries just about every major sports channel (including NBA TV) as well as more than 100 other channels. You’ll need DirecTV Stream’s Choice package to watch NBA TV. This package starts with a five-day free trial and then costs $98.99 a month after that for free months. Once this three-month introductory period is over, the price increases to $108.99 a month.

Stream NBA TV on Sling

Live TV streaming services can get very pricey, which is where Sling comes in. The service’s packages start at just $40 a month (around half the price of most other major live TV streamers) and you can get NBA TV through the $11-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Sling offers three packages: Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue. You can check out the full channel lineup for each package here, but you’ll be able to use any package to watch NBA TV with the Sports Extra add-on.

Stream NBA TV on fubo

Another great live TV streaming service that comes with a free trial is fubo. The service starts with a complimentary seven-day trial period, and then plans start at $79.99 a month. To watch NBA TV livestreams with fubo, you’ll also need the service’s Sports Plus add-on, which costs an additional $11 a month.

Can You Watch NBA TV for Free?

Although you will have to pay for the above live TV streaming services after a while to watch NBA TV, you can use them to tune into a few games for free using the free trials. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, and fubo offers a seven-day free trial. Both trials will require you to enter a payment method to sign up, but you won’t be charged as long as you cancel your trial before it ends.

NBA TV Game Schedule

If you’re currently figuring out a way to watch NBA TV without cable, there’s a good chance you’re looking to watch the 2024 NBA playoffs. The playoffs start on Saturday, April 20, and run through the NBA Finals, which start on June 6 (Game 7 will be June 23, if necessary). Here’s a schedule of each stage of the tournament:

April 20-21: First round starts

May 4-7: Second round starts

May 19-22: Conference Finals start

June 6: NBA Finals Game 1

June 23: NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary)

