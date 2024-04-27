WATCH: National Champion, Jaylen DeHoyos puts pen to paper making her commitment to Midland University #OfficiallyOfficial

SAN ANGELO, Texas — State and National powerlifting champion, Jaylen DeHoyos, put pen to paper Friday evening, making her commitment to Midland University in Nebraska #OfficiallyOfficial.

“It was exciting, just getting the opportunity to actually make it official, and just having my family here on my side is just amazing,” said Jaylen DeHoyos. “I couldn’t be more happy of where I’m at today. I’m so glad to be here and having a signing day.”

In a packed McCutcheon Room at San Angelo Stadium, 60 chairs were put out for Dehoyos’ signing, Friday evening. The room ended up being a packed house full of her friends and family supporting her in her decision.

“Without the support today, I don’t know where I would be. I’m just so glad my family is so big,” said DeHoyos.

The Senior Lady Cat followed up her State Championship with a National Championship victory at the USA Powerlifting High School Nationals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As well as picking up the Overall Best Lifter award.

Dehoyos is excited about the opportunity to continue her powerlifting career at the collegiate level, as well as having a team that she can bond and enjoy the college life with.

“Just you know, meeting the girls and building that bond with them, I think like that’s one of the main things I’m going to enjoy over there, and you know, just actually having a whole team and obviously college life as well.”

After a few speeches from a teary-eyed Jaylen, her family and coaches, she made it official and got to share that moment with a crowd of people who have supported her and showed up to support her future.

