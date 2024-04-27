Watch the moment Charles ‘Peanut' Tillman announced the Bears' No. 75 pick

Watch the moment Charles ‘Peanut' Tillman announced the Bears' No. 75 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Bear, now FBI agent, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was a special guest to announce the Bears' No. 75 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here's the moment he announced Yale offensive tackle Kiran Amegadjie as the next Chicago Bear.

Amegadjie is an Illinois native. He's originally from the Hinsdale suburb. He's a 6-foot-5 tackle weighing 323 pounds. He also has a strong reach, measuring 36 1/8-inch arms (92 percentile) at the NFL Scouting Combine.

He played just four games his junior season due to injury. During his sophomore season, he played 10 games at left tackle. He played predominantly right guard during his freshman year.

