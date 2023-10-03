MLB Playoffs 2023: How to watch the Wild Card series, TV schedule and more
The MLB regular season is over, and after all 162 games, the MLB postseason field is finally set. Up first, the 2023 postseason begins with the best-of-three Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 3. With the bracket finally decided, the Tampa Bay Rays will play the Texas Rangers, the Minnesota Twins will face the Toronto Blue Jays, the Arizona Diamondbacks square off with the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies will play the Miami Marlins.
Ready to tune into this year’s Wild Card Series? Here’s how to watch the 2023 MLB playoffs, including the full tv schedule for the Wild Card Series this week.
How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series
- Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Date(s): Oct. 3-5
Game: MLB Wild Card Series
TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2
Streaming: Sling, Hulu, Fubo, DirecTV
When does the MLB Wild Card Series start?
This year’s Wild Card games kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023. The League Division Series kicks off next Saturday, Oct. 7.
What channel are the Wild Card games on?
Wild Card Series Games will air on ABC, ESPN and ESPN2
How to watch the 2023 Wild Card Series without cable:
Starting at just $50 for your first month, Sling TV's Orange & Blue tier offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ABC in select markets and 44 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the MLB action, you can always record your games.
- Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and get ESPN+
Hulu + Live TV
- Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
Fubo TV
- Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
DirecTV Entertainment
- Watch ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC
YouTube TV
Wild Card Series TV schedule:
Tuesday, Oct. 3
Game 1: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 1: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 1: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 1: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Game 2: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 2: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)
Thursday, Oct. 5
Game 3*: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers: 3:08 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 3*: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays: 4:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3*: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks: 7:08 p.m. (ESPN2)
Game 3*: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins: 8:08 p.m. (ESPN)