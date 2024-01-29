WATCH: Max Klesmit’s journey back home to Wisconsin basketball
There are few reasons more important than Max Klesmit’s scoring surges as to why Wisconsin basketball has jumped to the top of the Big Ten and looks poised for a deep NCAA Tournament run.
The Wisconsin native has scored in double-figures in four of his last five games, including a pair of 20+ point performances in wins over Indiana and Northwestern respectively.
Big Ten Network took a look at how Klesmit, who grew up in Neenah, ended up at Wisconsin after not initially ending up with the Badgers out of high school. He is now as important a piece as any on a team poised for a March run:
Max Klesmit is one of the @bigten's most improved players.@BTNJourney takes a look at the path the Neenah, Wisconsin, native took to star for the home team. ⤵️@maxkle2 x @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/cw9nlBtEbY
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 28, 2024