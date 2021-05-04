WATCH: Is Marcus Smart hurting the Celtics?

It feels like Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is a controversial topic of conversation among fans year in and year out. This year, we have seen the Oklahoma State product once again struggle with his efficiency while battling injuries to stay on the floor.

Averaging a career-high 13.5 points, the scoring has come on just 40% shooting from the field. Is Smart hurting or helping the Boston cause? That’s the exact question CLNS media tackled on YouTube yesterday following Boston’s 129-119 loss to Portland.