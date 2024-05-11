Watch: What makes Blake Corum such a good fit in Rams’ offense?

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead said recently that the team considered trading back from No. 83 overall in the third round until Blake Corum was still on the board. The Rams liked Corum so much that they couldn’t pass up the opportunity to draft him, which says a lot given Snead’s love for accumulating picks.

Corum may not fill an immediate need because the Rams do still have Kyren Williams, but the team views him as a perfect fit in Sean McVay’s offense. So do NFL experts Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire.

During a recent episode of X’s and O’s, Cosell and Farrar broke down Corum’s fit with the Rams.

“This was one of the tighter scheme fits to me that I’ve seen in a while. It was Blake Corum from Michigan to the Rams,” Farrar said. “The Rams really planted their flag in more of a man-blocking ideal, and then when you look at backs in this draft in those concepts, Corum had the most. He ran more out of wham and duo than anyone else.”

New Xs and Os with @gregcosell on @TheNFLWire: When discussing scheme fits in the 2024 NFL draft, the connection between Michigan RB Blake Corum and the @RamsNFL is as letter-perfect as any you'll see. Corum has already excelled with their favorite ideas. https://t.co/vN2RzFRYSt pic.twitter.com/N02B05CCs1 — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) May 9, 2024

The Rams’ shift from a zone blocking scheme to one more based on man principles paid dividends, helping them become one of the best running teams in football. Williams led the NFL in rushing yards per game and was among the most valuable tailbacks in the league.

The addition of Corum could make the Rams even more of a run-heavy team, which will take some pressure off of Matthew Stafford to carry the offense.

