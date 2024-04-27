Watch: Lucas Herbert’s caddie gets dinked in head by bottle at LIV Golf Adelaide’s Watering Hole

Keep your head on a swivel.

That’s what LIV Golf is likely to be telling its players and caddies heading into Sunday’s final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at The Grange Golf Club in Australia, where Brendan Steele sits at 14 under after the second round and one in front of Danny Lee heading to Sunday. Aussie favorite Cameron Smith sits only three shots back.

The fans at the Adelaide event have been the best for LIV Golf now for the second straight year, with people coming in droves Down Under to watch professional golf. With its own rendition of a party hole, the “Watering Hole,” there have also been plenty of scenes getting a bit too rowdy for a golf tournament, but who says we can’t have some fun?

However, as is the case often times when alcohol is involved, some fans took it way too far Saturday. Aussie Lucas Herbert was lining up a 6-foot par putt and knocked it in on the Watering Hole, and fans went berserk. So much so that when his caddie was putting the flag stick in the hole, he got smoked in the head by a bottle and went down.

Someone in the crowd launched a full water bottle at Lucas Herbert’s caddie and hit him in the head at LIV Golf Adelaide. Not cool. pic.twitter.com/1wInxyRF3V — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) April 27, 2024

All for fans celebrating and having fun at golf tournaments. That’s fun to watch and be a part of. But throwing things intentionally near players and caddies? Yeah, no thank you.

Here’s to hoping Herbert’s caddie survived the headshot. Herbert is 6 under after two rounds of play.

Carlos Ortiz and Mito Pereira are at 12 under individually, two back. In the team competition, Torque GC leads at 35 under by one over HyFlyers GC and IronHeads GC.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek