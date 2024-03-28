WATCH LIVE: Pat Kelsey to be introduced as coach for Louisville Cardinals men's basketball

Louisville men's basketball has found its next head coach.

Charleston's Pat Kelsey will be named Kenny Payne's successor Thursday afternoon.

You can watch the livestream of the news conference here after a meeting of the U of L Athletic Association Executive Committee and Board of Directors at 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: LIVE: Pat Kelsey introduced as new coach for Louisville basketball